Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unintentional injury remains the leading cause of death for adults worldwide. We aimed to investigate the rates and distribution of dead on arrival (DOA) patients according to emergency medical services (EMS) mode of transport (MoT), EMS transport time (TT), injury severity score (ISS), and type of injury.



METHODS: This retrospective study utilized de-identified incident-based data from the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program Participant Use File (ACS-TQIP PUF) dataset (2013-2018) to study Adult DOA patients. DOA was defined according to the data point, "arrived with no signs of life and did not recover". Patients with unknown vitals and patients with no EMS vitals at the scene (HR = 0, RR = 0, and SBP = 0) were excluded to identify DOAs who died during transport. The DOAs included for analysis were sorted into three groups based on injury severity score [low (ISS < 15), intermediate (ISS = 15-24), and severe (ISS ≥ 25)] and subdivided according to injury type (blunt vs. penetrating), EMS Mode of transport and transport times. Statistical significance was defined as p < 0.05.



RESULTS: The majority of the evaluated 6030 adult DOA patients were male (73.3%) and 18-64 years of age (79.6%). Most patients sustained blunt injuries (58.2%), and the most common mechanism of injury was motor vehicle collisions (MVCs). Patients who traveled by helicopter EMS (HEMS) experienced less deaths than those traveling by ground EMS (GEMS) despite transporting more severely injured patients over longer time intervals. Median HEMS TTs were greater than their GEMS counterparts for blunt and penetrating injuries across all ISS groups but were associated with fewer deaths.



CONCLUSION: Helicopter emergency medical service use with intermediate and severely injured patients with penetrating injuries is associated with a reduced number of DOAs. Future studies should prospectively investigate EMS performance to confirm the findings identified in this retrospective analysis. Additionally, other factors affecting pre-hospital EMS performance (e.g., geographic variations, weather-related characteristics, in-flight interventions/procedures) should be investigated. Finally, the results of this study highlight the need for standardized HEMS utilization triage criteria.

