Abstract

In the United States, about one in five women have experienced childhood sexual abuse, and a similar proportion experience rape as adults. Childhood sexual abuse and other forms of trauma have serious impacts on our patients' reproductive health. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends universal screening for a history of sexual abuse and universal application of a trauma-informed approach to care. Despite these recommendations, universal screening is far from universally practiced and trauma-informed care, despite being the standard of care, is far from standard. Given the high prevalence of trauma in the United States, its impact on perinatal outcomes, the sensitive nature of reproductive healthcare, and the likelihood that many patients may not disclose their trauma history, we advocate for trauma-informed reproductive healthcare as the standard of care.

