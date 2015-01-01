Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a highly prevalent and serious stressor, linked to short- and long-term psychopathology and to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) specifically. The hashtag #Me2PT, which stands for "me-too-post-trauma," was created in order to raise awareness of the longitudinal consequences of sexual abuse, as specifically manifested in symptoms of PTSD or complex PTSD. It was disseminated on social media networks during 2019 and offered a platform for CSA survivors to share their own personal experience of living with CSA-related posttraumatic symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: The current study was designed in order to examine the way survivors conveyed their experiences and perceptions with response to the invitation of the hashtag #Me2PT. All the posts were written in the Hebrew-language, and thematic analysis was carried on all the written narratives. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 40 Posts that were written in the Hebrew language under the hashtag campaign of #Me2PT.



METHODS: Thematic analysis was carried on the 40 posts by two of the authors. Shenton four criterions for qualitative study trustworthiness were employed with peer discussion on main results were discussed with the leaders of the campaign, survivors of CSA.



RESULTS: The authors identified four main themes within the written narratives of the survivors: (1) why am I writing, (2) my personal PTSD, (3) between life and death, and (4) post-trauma as 'a bleeding wound'.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings exemplify the constant mental pain and struggle that survivors deal with, but at the same time demonstrate the importance of hope, the comfort found in being understood, and the wish to live a meaningful life despite the pain. This paper may contribute to the understanding of survivors' experiences of living with CSA-related posttraumatic symptoms, as conveyed by them spontaneously and authentically, potentially informing best practice for professionals working with this population.

