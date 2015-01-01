Abstract

A concussion occurs when a direct or indirect force is transmitted to the brain, causing a change in brain function. Given that approximately half the brain circuits are involved in vision and the control of eye movements, a concussion frequently results in visual symptoms. Ophthalmic abnormalities are helpful in the assessment of acute concussion, identified by rapid automized naming tasks and eye movement assessments. In particular, convergence, eye-tracking and the vestibular-ocular motor screening tool may be used. For patients suffering from post-concussion syndrome more than three months from the original injury, abnormalities may be found in convergence, accommodation and smooth pursuit. Orthoptic exercises are useful rehabilitation tools to allow patients to return to school, work and recreation. This article provides a brief overview of concussion as it relates to vision and ophthalmic practice.

Language: en