Kim W, Kim I, Lin L, Baltimore K, Lin L. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Extant literature has documented a higher level of mental health issues among refugee populations compared with that of the general population. Mental health problems may significantly decrease refugees' quality of life and interfere with a successful transition to their country of resettlement. Using the social determinants of mental health framework, we examined factors affecting psychological distress among Karen refugees from Burma residing in a mid-size city in a northeastern state in the United States. A total of 201 participants completed face-to-face interviews conducted in the Karen language.
Depression; Mental health; Refugees; Karen refugees; Religious participation; Social determinants