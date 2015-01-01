Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care professionals strongly underestimate the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV), and a few of them think that they screen and refer victims appropriately for assistance. The aim of this study was to cross-culturally validate a French version of the Woman Abuse Screening Tool (WAST).



METHODS: A multicenter case-control study was performed in the forensic medicine unit of the University Hospital and two offices of the women's rights association in France. Abused and non-abused women self-completed the WAST and a questionnaire assessing their level of comfort in responding to the WAST during the study and during a hypothetical consultation with a physician in primary care. We analyzed the psychometric properties and screening performance of the WAST.



RESULTS: Respondent acceptability was very good, with response rates exceeding 95%. The WAST had a good internal consistency (Cronbach α coefficient = 0.95). Its screening performance with a cut-off score of 5 was excellent: area under the ROC curve was 0.99, sensitivity 97.7%, specificity 97.1%, positive predictive value 97.2% and negative predictive value 97.7%. The levels of comfort were significantly lower among abused compared with non-abused women. Both groups of women were more comfortable answering the WAST during the study than in a hypothetical consultation.



CONCLUSION: The French version of the WAST was found to be a well-accepted and valid screening tool for routine use in IPV. It may help health care professionals to detect women experiencing abuse early and to refer them more quickly to specific assistance.

