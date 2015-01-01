Abstract

Whiplash is a soft tissue injury of the cervical spine that is generally caused by trauma from a motor vehicle accident or gunshot. It is associated with a wide range of clinical symptoms, including neck pain and stiffness, pain and restricted movement in the upper arms. We report the manifestations of this trauma within the beliefs and psychological functioning based on a comprehensive psychological assessment that include a review of hospital records, clinical examinations, a structured clinical interview, an inventory of psychosocial function, and a post-traumatic maladaptive belief scale. The results show that the patient's traumatic cervical syndrome manifested as moderate impairment in friendships and romantic relationships which reveal severe daily impairment in work, parenting, and self-care activities. The study further suggests that the injury is associated with maladaptive beliefs and significant impairment in psychosocial functioning.

Language: en