Las-Hayas C, Mateo-Abad M, Vergara I, Izco-Basurko I, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Gabrielli S, Mazur I, Hjemdal O, Gudmundsdottir DG, Knoop HH, Olafsdottir AS, Fullaondo A, Gonzalez N, Mar-Medina J, Krzyżanowski D, Morote R, Anyan F, Ledertoug MM, Tidmand L, Arnfjord UB, Kaldalons I, Jonsdottir BJ, de Manuel Keenoy E. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: The existing evidence suggests that a complete evaluation of mental health should incorporate both psychopathology and mental well-being indicators. However, few studies categorize European adolescents into subgroups based on such complete mental health data. This study used the data on mental well-being and symptoms of mental and behavioral disorders to explore the mental health profiles of adolescents in Europe.
Language: en
Prevention; Youth; Mental disorders; Mental health promotion; School interventions; Well-being