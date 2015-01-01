Abstract

This article aims to break with two social stereotypes often held about Latinas in Spain. Authors analyze Latinas' main strengths from a resilient and intersectional approach, to consider them holistically within social work interventions. Rather than focusing on Latinas' difficulties, authors point to their multiple strengths and the ability to move forward. The study took place in the province of Tarragona, Catalonia (Spain). A qualitative approach was used. Participants included Latinas living in Tarragona and social workers from the Tarragona social services. The techniques used were nine life stories and 59 semi-open questionnaires with Latinas, and 14 interviews with social workers. The authors identified a fighting attitude and an entrepreneurial and creative spirit as both individual and collective strengths, especially within Latinas' social networks. Latinas did not recognize themselves as victims, nor did they claim to assume that identity. The social workers' interventions are implemented in a weak welfare system based on a model characterized by a paternalistic and victim-based viewpoint. Adopting approaches such as intersectionality and resilience would allow for the creation of fairer policies, programs, and projects targeted for Latinas, not just in Spain, but in other countries, too.

