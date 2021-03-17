Abstract

Correction to: Sports Medicine (2021) 51:917-943 https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-020-01418-1



On 17 March 2021, an erratum was published online [1] in the International Journal of Sports Medicine that showed corrected values for the incidences of injury and illness presented in the Vernillo et al. study [1]. The Vernillo et al. study was included in our systematic review[2] and therefore the following updates should be applied:



Abstract



The sentence describing incidence range previously read:



"The overall incidence range was 1.6-4285.0 injuries per 1000 h of running and 65.0-6676.6 illnesses per 1000 h of running."



Updated to read:



The overall incidence range was 1.6-61.2 injuries per 1000 h of running and 65.0-95.4 illnesses per 1000 h of running.



Table 2:



Below the "Incidence/Prevalence" column of the Vernillo et al. (2016) row, the injury rate per 1000 h previously read:



"Injury rates per 1000 h (90% CI): MSK a: 4285.0 (3899.3-5313.4) Skin: 2192.3 (1994.9-2718.4)"



Updated to read:



Injury rates per 1000 h (90% CI): MSK a: 61.2 (48.0-78.1) Skin: 31.3 (22.2-44.2).



Table 3:



Below the "Incidence/Prevalence" column of the Vernillo et al. (2016) row, the illness rate per 1000 h previously read:



"Illness rates per 1000 h (90% CI): Medical: 6676.6 (6075.7-8278.9)"



Updated to read:



Illness rates per 1000 h (90% CI): Medical: 95.4 (78.8-115.5)



Conclusion:



The concluding sentence previously read:



"Our review showed that, injury and illness are common among trail runners with an overall incidence range of 1.6-4285.0 injuries per 1000 h of running and 65.0-6676.6 illnesses per 1000 h of running."



Updated to read:



Our review showed that, injury and illness are common among trail runners with an overall incidence range of 1.6-61.2 injuries per 1000 h of running and 65.0-95.4 illnesses per 1000 h of running.

References



1. Vernillo G, Savoldelli A, La Torre A, Skafidas S, Bortolan L, Schena F. Injury and illness rates during ultratrail running. Int J Sports Med. 2016;37(7):565-9. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0035-1569347.





2. Viljoen CT, van Rensburg DCJ, Verhagen E, van Mechelen W, Tomás R, Schoeman M, et al. Epidemiology of injury and illness among trail runners: a systematic review. Sports Med. 2021. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-020-01418-1.

