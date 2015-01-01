Abstract

The Child and Family Services Review (CFSR), created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS), was first implemented in 2000 to examine the effectiveness of public child welfare agencies and promote positive child and family outcomes across the nation. After providing a brief history of the CFSR, its methodology, and notable changes that have occurred over the past two decades, this study presents a review of the CFSR results for 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. This study is the first to compile results from all three rounds of the federal CFSR from 2001 to 2018 to explore nationwide child welfare outcomes over time. This study will provide information to support multiple child welfare stakeholders in their efforts to serve children and families and help public child welfare agencies and practitioners reflect on their own performance over time relative to other states to enhance their policy and practice and improve outcomes for children's safety, permanency, and well-being.

Language: en