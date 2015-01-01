|
Citation
Campbell BA, Lapsey DS. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Few studies have evaluated the effectiveness of sexual assault investigations training using experimental designs. Existing studies have not examined the impact of officers' levels of impulsivity and education on training effectiveness. Using a Solomon four-group quasi-experimental design to assess pretesting effects, we examined the impact of training, impulsivity, and education on officers' (N = 432) adherence to rape myths and knowledge of victim reporting behaviors. Ordinary least squares (OLS) models were estimated to examine main effects of training, and moderating effects of impulsivity and education on training for our outcome variables.
Language: en
Keywords
police education; police impulsivity; police training; policing; sexual assault investigations; Solomon four-group quasi-experiment