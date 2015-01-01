SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hicks PM, Murtaugh MA, DeAngelis MM. SAGE Open Med. 2021; 9: e20503121211035263.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/20503121211035263

unavailable

During the COVID-19 outbreak, sheltering at home has led to an increase in physical intimate partner violence cases. Intimate partner violence-sustained ocular injuries may be higher during the pandemic due to the increase in physical intimate partner violence. Left untreated, intimate partner violence-related ocular or orbital trauma can lead to permanent vision loss. Even with treatment, patients often lose vision from intimate partner violence-related traumatic ocular injuries. Eye care providers and eye care facilities should understand the community services available to intimate partner violence survivors to better care for these patients. Due to the potential lasting economic burden and social strain of this pandemic, eye care providers and facilities should stay vigilant as there may still be a sustained increase in intimate partner violence even after the global COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

COVID-19; Epidemiology/public health; ophthalmology; pandemic; women’s health

