Citation
Salim SR, McConnell AA, Messman TL. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Bisexual women experience high rates of sexual victimization, receive more negative social reactions from others upon disclosing experiences of sexual assault, and report greater hazardous alcohol use compared to heterosexual and lesbian women. The current study examined how experienced and internalized binegativity and bisexual identity affirmation relate to these disparities among a sample of 130 bisexual women who disclosed their sexual assault experience to at least 1 person. A moderated-mediation model was tested, which specified that experienced binegativity would indirectly relate to increased alcohol use via the impact of negative social reactions to assault disclosure, and that this indirect effect would be moderated by internalized binegativity and identity affirmation.
