Abstract

Acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning remains a common cause of poison-related death and influences neurological function. An 83-year-old female was transferred to our emergency unit due to hypertension with dizziness, headache, and right hemiplegia. There was no radiographic evidence of ischemic stroke. The family members reported that the patient may have been exposed to CO by briquettes burned inside a closed room. High flow oxygen therapy was given for suspected CO intoxication and her symptoms quickly improved. Although we do not have clear evidence, we presume that hemiplegia in our patient was caused by CO intoxication, based on rapid recovery with oxygen therapy, carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) level elevation (3.0%), polycythemia, and neuroimaging. Despite the hematogenous effects of CO, paralysis appeared to be more severe on her right side than on her left side. MRI and blood tests helped to support CO as the suspected cause of her hemiplegia. This case reconfirms the importance of medical interviewing by medical practitioners, even in an emergency setting.

