Abstract

This study investigated the risk factors of suicide ideation, suicide behaviors, and self-harm, particularly the role of emotional schemas. Three hundred seventy-five university students participated and completed the Leahy Emotional Schema Scale (LESS), the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSSI), the Self-Harm Inventory (SHI), and the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R). The findings indicated that there was a significant correlation between emotional schemas and suicidal ideation, self-harm behaviors, and suicidal behaviors. Specially, rumination and invalidation had a significant role in predicting which individuals have elevated levels of suicidal ideation and behaviors and self-harm. Invalidation and rumination, among other possible emotional schemas, could be considered as suicidal emotional schemas (SESs).

