Abstract

The number of individuals committing suicide is increasing. Such behavior is often carried out by individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD). These individuals will commit suicide because they feel hopeless, anxious, and impulsive. They need people who they can trust and be with all the time. Therefore, it is essential to develop a chatbot as a virtual assistant or a virtual friend to reduce the feelings caused by BPD. This virtual assistant can provide appropriate responses based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) derived from Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). The use of Line chat application and Program-O is the easiest way to develop a virtual assistant that facilitates psychologists with basic computer literacy to manage their question and answer content and to provide alternative communication, without depending on the programmer.

Language: en