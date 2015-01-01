Abstract

This paper discusses the rear left-hand occupant's injury during frontal oblique collision with PRESYS software. Based on the simulations among different frontal oblique angles (10 ∼ 50 °) and occupant constraint system models, the injury of rear left-hand dummy are analyzed at an initial collision speed of 50 km/h. It is found that the impact on the occupant's dynamic responses (acceleration and shear forces) by the seat belt is significant and depends upon the oblique angle. With the given vehicle and collision speed, it is observed that the seat belt can effectively reduce the occupant's head acceleration and the neck longitudinal (Fx) shear force if the collision angle is between 10 ° and 20 °. However, the seat belt increases the occupant's head resultant acceleration when the collision angle is between 35 ° and 40 °. In addition, when the collision angle is between 10 ° and 50 °, the seat belt can also effectively reduce the occupant's chest acceleration. At most collision angles, the seat belt can effectively reduce the overall damage of rear row left occupant in frontal oblique collision, but the WIC (Weighted Injury Criterion) value of the rear row dummy with seat belt is still very large at the collision angle below 30 °. Therefore, the restraint system of the rear row occupants needs to be improved.

