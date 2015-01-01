Abstract

The paper deals with the design of a system for changing the adhesion conditions in a road vehicle. The change in adhesive force is done by changing the radial reaction which the vehicle wheel transmits to the road. The paper describes a new device (SkidSystem) and its construction. The main element of the device is done in the form of a supporting frame; four supporting wheels are attached to this frame. As a result of the mechanical change of wheel lift, the radial reaction is reduced. Subsequently, an experimental measurement is performed, where the waveforms of basic physical quantities describing the road vehicle behaviour are measured. Driving in a straight line with the so-called panic braking was selected as an experimental test. An experimental vehicle is used to carry out the experimental measurement. According to the results found, modifications of the device are proposed, so that the results were closer to testing under real conditions. Disadvantages of SlidingFrame were the increase in the car weight, a slight change in the car centre of gravity and a limited angle of inclination of the body during intensive braking.

Language: en