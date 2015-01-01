Abstract

Use of the heat treatable aluminium alloys in various industries is ever increasing owing to their excellent mechanical properties. AA7075 has gained attention as a material for automotive center pillars for its light weight and high strength to weight ratio. A primary key to using AA7075 for the center pillar is the development of a forming process that can overcome the lower formability of AA7075 and produce parts that satisfy the required collision resistance and safety. In this study, the AA7075-T6 sheet was formed at a solution heat treatment temperature to increase its formability. After forming, the quenching and aging were conducted to improve its mechanical properties. To investigate the collision characteristics, the impulse, absorbed energy and anti-intrusion displacement were compared both experimentally and numerically. When the AA7075-T6 was applied to the center pillar, the absorbed energies, namely, the elastic and plastic deformation energy, were similar to a hot press formed center pillar made of boron steel, whereas the anti-intrusion was improved significantly by 28 % and the weight of the center pillar with AA7075-T6 was reduced by 36 %. The results showed that the AA7075-T6 was a feasible alternative for enhancing the collision resistance with reduced weight.

Language: en