Abstract

Proper understanding and prediction of driving behavior of surrounding vehicles are one of the most significant requirements for automated driving especially when it comes to safety on a highway. In this paper, we propose a two-layer memory-attention hierarchical model (MAHM) for driving-behavior recognition and motion prediction. This model is based on the human driver's thinking as well as on brain physiology, i.e., working memory and the selective-attention mechanism. The first layer is a hidden Markov model (HMM), which is used to achieve efficient recognition of driving behavior. The second layer is a memory-attention recurrent neural network (MARNN) for motion prediction, which derives the data from vehicles of interest as input according to driving behavior. Finally, the experimental analysis is performed on the real-data NGSIM US-101 and HighD datasets for highway-driving scenes. We report our results from three perspectives: accuracy of driving-behavior classification, error of predicted trajectories, and execution time.

