Abstract

This research presents an integration of two control systems, an active tilting controller and a full-wheel steering controller. This integration improves vehicle lateral performances by enhancing road-holding capability, lateral stability, and safety simultaneously. The active tilting controller utilizes an active mass shift to evenly distribute the vertical load at each suspension, and boost road-holding capability. On the other hand, the full-wheel steering controller adjusts rear steering angles to use lateral force at each ground-tyre contact point and amplify the vehicle's ability to follow the desired yaw rate and global sideslip angle during cornering maneuvers. Considering the improved road-holding capability and the coupling effect of body attitude motion and yaw motion, the two controllers in combination produce a synergistic effect on ride comfort, maneuverability and safety, and improve overall lateral performance. A 7-degree-of-freedom (DOF) linear full car model is used in designing the active tilting controller, while a 2-DOF bicycle model considering the attitude motion of the car body is used in designing a full-wheel steering controller. A 14-DOF complex nonlinear full car model that can truly reflect 6-DOF car body motion is applied to verify the performance of the proposed collaborative system. The simulation results show that the system represents a better lateral stability and steering response in intense driving while ensuring the better heading directivity of the vehicle.

Language: en