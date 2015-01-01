Abstract

This paper presents an active collision avoidance system based on a braking force distribution strategy for four-in-wheel-motor-driven electric vehicles (FIWMD-EVs) on roads with different friction coefficients. There are three major contributions in the proposed braking force distribution strategy. Firstly, the braking force distribution strategy based on constrained regenerative braking strength continuity (CRBSC) is further improved, and its general analytic expressions are derived. It provides the theoretical basis of braking force distribution between front and rear wheels. Secondly, the braking forces between front and rear wheels can be redistributed by considering power demand efficiency (PDE) to protect energy storage system from overcharge. Finally, the braking forces between left and right wheels can be distributed with different adhesion coefficients to adapt to complex roads. Simulations using rapid control prototyping (RCP) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulator are performed to demonstrate the effectiveness of control scheme and adaptability of the active collision avoidance system based on the proposed braking force distribution strategy on complex roads.

