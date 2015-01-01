Abstract

Natural conditions play an important role as determinants and cocreators of the spatiotemporal road traffic accident Hot Spot footprint; however, none of the modern commercial, or open-source, navigation systems currently provides it for the driver. Our findings, based on a spatiotemporal database recording 11 years of traffic accidents in Slovenia, proved that different weather conditions yield distinct spatial patterns of dangerous road segments. All potentially dangerous road segments were identified and incorporated into a mobile spatial decision support system (SLOCrashInfo), which raises awareness among drivers who are entering or leaving the predefined danger zones on the street network. It is expected that such systems could potentially increase road traffic safety in the future.



Vremenske razmere so pomemben dejavnik in soustvarjalec prostorsko-časovnih vzorcev prometnih nesreč. Kljub veliki uporabni vrednosti podatki o prostorskem odtisu prometnih nesreč niso del programske podpore voznikov v sodobnih komercialnih ali odprtokodnih navigacijskih sistemih. Na podlagi baze 11-letnih podatkov o prometnih nesrečah v Sloveniji smo ugotovili, da različne vremenske razmere oblikujejo različne prostorske vzorce nevarnih cestnih odsekov. Potencialno nevarne cestne odseke smo vključili v mobilni prostorski sistem za podporo odločanju (SLOCrashInfo), ki voznike opozori, ko vstopajo ali zapuščajo nevarna območja cestnega omrežja. Pričakujemo, da se bo s tem sistemom povečala varnost v cestnem prometu.



KLJUČNE BESEDE: GIS, mobilna aplikacija, prostorske podatkovne baze, prostorski vzorci, prometna

varnost

