|
Citation
|
Chen TC, Knaggs RD, Chen LC. Br. J. Anaesth. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Opioid-overdose deaths are associated with poisoning with prescription and illicit opioids in the USA. In contrast, opioid-related deaths (ORDs) in the UK often involve drugs and substances of misuse, and may not be associated with a high dose of prescribed opioids. This study aimed to investigate the association between prescribed opioid dose and ORDs in UK primary care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
case-crossover study; England; gabapentanoids; general practice; opioid-related deaths; prescribed opioid dose; psychotropic medicines