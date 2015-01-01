Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child trafficking is a pervasive public health problem in the United States, with significant health consequences for survivors. Previous studies demonstrated that survivors face barriers to healthcare, though much of the literature has not solely focused on domestic child trafficking.



OBJECTIVE: To identify barriers to healthcare faced by survivors of child trafficking in the United States, and to characterize the landscape of available trauma-informed medical services. PARTICIPANTS: 62 adult survivors of child trafficking (83% female, 10% male, 7% transgender; 90% sex trafficking, 25% labor trafficking; median age of entry 16) and 37 community agency professionals who work with trafficked children. SETTING: The United States of America.



METHODS: The Barriers to Care Questionnaire (BCQ) was adapted, piloted with a focus group, and disseminated to participants.



RESULTS: A statistically significant increase in survivors seeking healthcare after compared to before trafficking was demonstrated (p < 0.05). Eighteen consequential barriers to healthcare were identified. The marginalization domain, representing the individual's perception of negative experiences with the healthcare system, had the highest number of consequential barriers. The majority of survivor and agency participants felt the physical and mental health needs of survivors are not being met, but would seek out trauma-informed healthcare if it were available in their community.



CONCLUSIONS: Survivors of child trafficking in the U.S. experience a wide range of barriers to healthcare, and a lack of available trauma-informed healthcare. This study identified barriers to healthcare that can be considered by providers hoping to provide accessible and truama-informed services to trafficked children.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en