Abstract

Caustic chemicals are widely distributed in our environment. Exposure to caustic agents is a lifelong problem associated with severe tissue and mucous membrane injuries. In pediatrics, corrosive exposure is the most common cause of nonpharmaceutical exposure presenting to poison control centers. Therefore, this study evaluated the role of the Pediatric Early Warning System (PEWS) and Drooling Reluctance Oropharynx Others Leukocytosis (DROOL) scores as early in-hospital outcome predictors following corrosive ingestion. The current study was a two-center, retrospective, cross-sectional study carried out among pediatric patients diagnosed with acute caustic ingestion during the past 4 years. Most exposure occurred accidentally among boys (59.4%) living in rural areas (51.9%) of preschool age (50% were 2-4 years old). Residence, body temperature, respiratory rate, vomiting, skin and mucosal burns, retrosternal pain, respiratory distress, Oxygen (O2) saturation, Glasgow Coma Scale score, HCO(3) level, total bilirubin level, anemia, leukocytosis, and presence of free peritoneal fluid were significant predictors of esophageal injuries (p < 0.05). DROOL and PEWS scoring were the most significant predictors of esophageal injuries with worthy predictive power, where odds ratio (95% confidence interval (CI)) was 1.76 (0.97-3.17) and 0.47 (0.21-0.99) for PEWS and DROOL, respectively. At a cutoff of < 6.5, the DROOL score could predict esophageal injuries excellently, with AUC = 0.931; sensitivity, 91.7%; specificity, 72.5%; and overall accuracy, 91.3%. At a cutoff of > 6.5, PEWS could significantly predict unfavorable outcomes, with AUC = 0.893; sensitivity, 94.4%; specificity, 71.9%; and overall accuracy, 89.3%. However, PEWS better predicted the need for admittance to the intensive care unit (ICU). Pediatric Early Warning System (PEWS) and Drooling Reluctance Oropharynx Others Leukocytosis (DROOL) are potentially useful accurate scorings that could predict the esophageal injuries and ICU admission following corrosive ingestion in pediatrics.

