Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospital readmissions are a major problem in the older people as they are frequent, costly, and life-threatening. Falls among older adults are the leading cause of injury, deaths, and emergency department visits for trauma.



OBJECTIVE: The main objective was to determine risk factors associated with a 30-day readmission after index hospital admission for fall-related injuries.



METHODS: A retrospective nested case-control study was conducted. Data from elderly patients initially hospitalized for fall-related injuries in 2019, in 11 of the Greater Paris University Hospitals and discharged home, were retrieved from the clinical data warehouse. Cases were admission of elderly patients who subsequently experienced a readmission within 30 days after discharge from the index admission. Controls were admission of elderly patients who were not readmitted to hospital.



RESULTS: Among 670 eligible index admissions, 127 (18.9%) were followed by readmission within 30 days after discharge. After multivariate analysis, men sex (odds ratio [OR] = 2.29, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.45-3.61), abnormal concentration of C-reactive protein, and anemia (OR = 2.22, 95% CI = 1.28-3.85; OR = 1.85, 95% CI = 1.11-3.11, respectively) were associated with a higher risk of readmission. Oppositely, having a traumatic injury at index admission decreased this risk (OR = 0.47, 95% CI = 0.28-0.81).



CONCLUSIONS: Reducing early unplanned readmission is crucial, especially in elderly patients susceptible to falls. Our results indicate that the probability of unplanned readmission is higher for patients with specific characteristics that should be taken into consideration in interventions designed to reduce this burden.

Language: en