Abstract

Physical workplace violence against healthcare providers has been reported as being shoved, bitten, strangled, shot, stabbed, and even killed. There have been publicized incidents of workplace violence. A nurse in New York was attacked by a patient she was checking in on during her rounds. He jumped out of bed, pushed her down and began stomping on her head. She was beaten so badly she remained in a coma for six years before she died. Her death has been ruled as a homicide. In 2019 a patient who had a knee replacement done months earlier came to an orthopedic surgery center and began shooting. The patient was described by his family as being depressed from complications from the procedure. He unfortunately lost his life after exchanging gun fire with the police, but luckily no one else was injured. Another attack left one person dead in a Minneapolis suburb after a man, disgruntled with care at a clinic, opened fire there, striking five others. Sadly, these are only a few of the stories that linger in some of our memories. Some of us may have more personal ones that haunt us.

Language: en