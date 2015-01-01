Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal acts are a public health problem worldwide and require nurses to have appropriate skills to deal with it. It is important to study the level of knowledge, as well as the perception of nursing students towards suicidal ideation; a tool created for this purpose, the Suicide Behavior Attitude Questionnaire (SBAQ) has proven its validity and reliability in English.



AIM: To assess the psychometric properties of the Italian version of the SBAQ (SBAQ-ita).



METHODS: Multicentric study. The SBAQ-ita was administered to students of two Nursing schools in two universities in Italy. The CVI-I was calculated to evaluate the validity of the content of the SBAQ-ita. Construct validity was investigated through exploratory factor analysis. Cronbach's alpha coefficient (α) was used to examine the internal consistency of each scale factor. Spearman's rho coefficient was used to test stability.



RESULTS: The SBAQ-ita was administered to 205 students from October to November 2019. The analysis showed a four-factor structure with Cronbach's α always ≥0.70. The CVI-I was 0.97. 25 students filled in the scale again after 7 days (test-retest rho=0.92).



CONCLUSION: The SBAQ-ita is a valid and reliable tool for the study of the students' attitude in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing towards caring for the person with suicidal ideation.

Language: it