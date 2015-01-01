|
Finstad J, Røise O, Rosseland LA, Clausen T, Havnes IA. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2021; 29(1): e121.
(Copyright © 2021, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Physical trauma is associated with mortality, long-term pain and morbidity. Effective pain management is fundamental in trauma care and opioids are indispensable for treating acute pain; however, the use and misuse of prescribed opioids is an escalating problem. Despite this, few studies have been directed towards trauma patients in an early phase of rehabilitation with focusing on experiences and perspectives of health and recovery including pain and persistent use of prescribed opioids with abuse potential. To explore pre- and post-discharge trauma care experiences, including exposure to opioids, physical trauma survivors were recruited from a major trauma centre in Norway that provides the highest level of surgical trauma care.
Outcomes; Interviews; Mental health; Opioids; Qualitative; Traumatic injury; Pain management; Post-discharge care