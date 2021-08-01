Abstract

Bees are insects of the order Hymenoptera and are involved in human accidents. In Brazil, bees that cause accidents are crosses derived from Europeans with African bees and are known for their aggressive behavior. Despite being considered an important public health concern, epidemiological studies at the national level are scarce. The objective of this study was to verify the epidemiological profile of bee accidents in humans in Brazil, using data from 2009 to 2019 of the Brazilian Ministry of Health. It was found that bee accidents increased by 207.61% from the first to the last year of the present study. The incidence varied according to the geographical region; the southern region had more bee accidents, but the Northern region had more deaths caused by bee accidents. Besides, climatic conditions were associated with susceptibility to bee stings; the incidence was higher during spring and summer. Age was also associated with fatality rate, with the elderly being the group with the highest fatality rate. Our results demonstrate that accidents caused by bees involve factors related to patients, the environment, and the behavior of bees. It is important to know the epidemiological aspects to help prevent apidic accidents.

