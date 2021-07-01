|
Takada R, Yanagawa Y, Takeuchi I. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
The common bottlenose dolphin, Tursiops truncatus, has a global distribution. The mammal weighs an average of 150 to 200 kg and reaches 2 to 4 m in length. Dolphins are characterized as high-speed swimmers, propelled by a powerful horizontal lunate tail fin consisting of 2 flukes, which play an important role in their swimming. They can leap in the air or stand out of the water using this tail fin. They are also intelligent creatures and able to learn tricks, perform in shows, or interact with humans after appropriate training. We herein report a case of splenic injury induced by a blow from a dolphin's tail fin.
