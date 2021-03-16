|
Truong DM, Tanaka ML, Cooper JM, Song S, Talapatra D, Arora P, Fenning P, McKenney E, Williams S, Stratton-Gadke K, Jimerson SR, Pandes-Carter L, Hulac D, García-Vázquez E. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of School Psychologists)
Racist rhetoric blaming the Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAAPI) community for the COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated a surge of violence against the AAAPI community in the United States, including the Atlanta mass shooting on March 16, 2021. These incidents resurfaced the ongoing racism against AAAPIs that has largely been unaddressed despite lasting almost 2 centuries. The erasure of AAAPIs' historical oppression, unique cultures, languages, immigration experiences, and contributions to scientific and social justice advancement in the United States has hindered AAAPI voices from being heard. School psychologists are ethically bound to promote equity and dismantle racism; it is imperative to increase visibility of AAAPIs' experiences across training levels (P-12 and graduate programs), settings, and systems. In this unified statement, school psychology organizations have come together to reaffirm the field's commitment to anti-racism by offering proactive strategies to effectively promote visibility and equity for AAAPI students, families, and communities.
Language: en