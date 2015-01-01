Abstract

Teaching courses that contain potentially high-emotional impact such as interpersonal violence (IV), have been noted as challenging. This is exacerbated during a pandemic when rates of IV are on the rise and requirements for physical distancing result in many courses being taught online. Although scholars have identified inherent challenges to teaching IV content online, additional considerations and necessary precautions in terms of student phy-sical and emotional safety have not been adequately examined. Nor has the issue of instructor burden during the isolating restrictions of a pandemic been addressed. In this article, three Canadian social work scholars reconsider the challenges of online teaching environments involving IV course content and provide recommendations with an emphasis on risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

