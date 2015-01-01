|
Nations utilize imprisonment to different extents, but scholars have yet to fully explain why. One hypothesis, proposed here and previously unexamined, is that the size of the front-end justice system workforce (police, prosecution, judiciary) is related to incarceration rates. Previous literature has examined why these workforces are of a certain size, but largely ignores the implications of their size in regards to incarceration. Supported by a conflict perspective and a systems approach, this research examines the relationship between justice system workforce size and incarceration rates cross-nationally, controlling for other relevant factors supported by the literature. The study relies on a compilation of data on 47 countries from several international databases, with United Nations Surveys on Crime Trends and Operations of Criminal Justice Systems (UN-CTS) as the primary sources for main variables of interest.
