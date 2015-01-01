Abstract

Honor includes positive behaviors such as integrity, honesty and morality for both men and women. In some cultures, honor refers to sexual purity. It is very important to know and scientifically demonstrate the value judgments of university students about honor since they shape the future. This study examined the sex-role of university students and their attitudes toward violence against women in the name of honor in Turkey, one of the countries that has adopted the culture of honor. A total of 1,133 university students participated in this cross-sectional study. Data were collected by the researchers using the face-to-face interview method between February and May 2019. The data collection tools utilized were a participant information form, the Scale for Attitudes toward Violence against Women in the Name of Honor (SAVWNH) and the Bem Sex-Role Inventory. The mean score of the participants on the SAVWNH was 29.36 ± 7.21. The study showed that the male gender, masculine gender role, extended family type and being born in a rural area negatively affected the attitudes toward violence against women in the name of honor. In conclusion, traditional beliefs of the patriarchal society were common among the university students despite their academic environment.

Language: en