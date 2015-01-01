Abstract

Accurate traffic flow parameters are the supporting data for analyzing traffic flow characteristics. Vehicle detection using traffic surveillance pictures is a typical method for gathering traffic flow characteristics in urban traffic scenes. In complicated lighting conditions at night, however, neither classical nor deep-learning-based image processing algorithms can provide adequate detection results. This study proposes a fusion technique combining millimeter-wave radar data with image data to compensate for the lack of image-based vehicle detection under complicated lighting to complete all-day parameters collection. The proposed method is based on an object detector named CenterNet. Taking this network as the cornerstone, we fused millimeter-wave radar data into it to improve the robustness of vehicle detection and reduce the time-consuming postcalculation of traffic flow parameters collection. We collected a new dataset to train the proposed method, which consists of 1000 natural daytime images and 1000 simulated nighttime images with a total of 23094 vehicles counted, where the simulated nighttime images are generated by a style translator named CycleGAN to reduce labeling workload. Another four datasets of 2400 images containing 20161 vehicles were collected to test the proposed method. The experimental results show that the method proposed has good adaptability and robustness at natural daytime and nighttime scenes.

