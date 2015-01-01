Abstract

Road surface conditions have a direct effect on the quality of driving, which in turn affects overall traffic flow. Many studies have been conducted to accurately identify road surface conditions using diverse technologies. However, these previously proposed methods may still be insufficient to estimate actual risks along the roads because the exact road risk levels cannot be determined from only road surface damage data. The actual risk level of the road must be derived by considering both the road surface damage data as well as other factors such as speed. In this study, the road hazard index is proposed using smartphone-obtained pothole and traffic data to represent the level of risk due to road surface conditions. The relevant algorithm and its operating system are developed to produce the estimated index values that are classified into four levels of road risk. This road hazard index can assist road agencies in establishing road maintenance plans and budgets and will allow drivers to minimize the risk of accidents by adjusting their driving speeds in advance of dangerous road conditions. To demonstrate the proposed risk hazard assessment methodology, road hazards were assessed along specific test road sections based on observed pothole and historical travel speed data. It was found that the proposed methodology provides a rational method for improving traffic safety.

Language: en