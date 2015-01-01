Abstract

Public security monitoring is a hot issue that the government and citizens pay close attention to. Multiobject tracking plays an important role in solving many problems for public security. Under crowded scenarios and emergency places, it is a challenging problem to predict and warn owing to the complexity of crowd intersection. There are still many deficiencies in the research of multiobject trajectory prediction, which mostly employ object detection and data association. Compared with the tremendous progress in object detection, data association still relied on hand-crafted constraints such as group, motion, and spatial proximity. Emergencies usually have the characteristics of mutation, target diversification, low illumination, or resolution, which makes multitarget tracking more difficult. In this paper, we harness the advance of the deep learning framework for data association in object tracking by jointly modeling pedestrian features. The proposed deep pedestrian tracking SSD-based model can pair and link pedestrian features in any two frames. The model was trained with open dataset, and the results, accuracy, and speed of the model were compared between normal and emergency or violent environment. The experimental results show that the tracking accuracy of mAP is higher than 95% both in normal and abnormal data sets and higher than that of the traditional detection algorithm. The detection speed of the normal data set is slightly higher than that of the abnormal data set. In general, the model has good tracking results and credibility for multitarget tracking in emergency environment. The research provides technical support for safety assurance and behavior monitoring in emergency environment.

