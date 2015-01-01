Abstract

Human error is one of the leading causes of accidents. Distraction, fatigue, poor visibility, speeding, and other such errors made by drivers can cause accidents. With the rapid advancements in automation technologies, transportation planners have strived to use Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to minimize human error. In this study, the effect of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) on the number of potential conflicts at two unsignalized intersections is investigated by using a microsimulation model in PTV Vissim software. For human-driven cars, the factor that is considered for calibration is driver distraction mainly caused by reading or writing text messages on a cellphone while driving. This factor can be estimated using driving simulators. In this paper, five different scenarios were defined for simulation, in addition to the primary state, according to the different market penetration rates of AVs in Vissim. Safety assessment was performed by the Surrogate Safety Assessment Model (SSAM) using Time to Collision (TTC) and Deceleration Rate to Avoid Crashes (DRAC) indicators to determine the number of accidents. It was concluded that the presence of 100% of AVs could reduce the potential for accidents by up to 93%.

Language: en