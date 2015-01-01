Abstract

The superior traffic control system can promote the efficiency of mainstream expressway. As the effective method to smooth traffic system, the variable speed limits (VSL) strategies are discussed in an expressway traffic network. The dynamic OD estimation model is used to produce the real traffic information, which is loaded to the traffic network. Then, the prediction information of traffic variables and the VSL strategy are introduced to macro hierarchical control traffic flow model. A solution algorithm is further developed to find the optimal parameters of VSL by minimizing the total travel time and delay. The simulation results show that the proposed strategy perfects well, the traffic congestion is effectively alleviated, and the traffic efficiency of the road section is significantly improved. This framework can be adopted by transit managers for traffic efficiency.

Language: en