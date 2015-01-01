Abstract

The study dealt with the subject of jurisprudence provisions related to expiation for manslaughter in traffic accidents. The study talked about the definition of murder, its provisions, and its types; it also talked about the definition of traffic accidents and their types. Then the study dealt with the issue of the penalty for manslaughter in traffic accidents. The discussion was about the obligation of blood money and the denial of inheritance and a will, and about the obligation of expiation, then talk about the ruling on multiple expiations for manslaughter in traffic accidents. The study concluded that the expiation for manslaughter in traffic accidents does not vary; the study also concluded that expiation is not required for every traffic accident.

