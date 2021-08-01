Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate how the total prehospital time (TPT), Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), Injury Severity Score (ISS), and Trauma Score-Injury Severity Score (TRISS) affect the outcome of plane crash victims from anatomical, physiological and psychological perspectives. The accuracy or strength of these scores and TPT in predicting hospitalization and surgery, sequelae development and psychiatric complications [permanent temporary disability (PoTDs)] and PTSD can allow medical professionals to direct and prioritize management efforts of the victims of mass casualties in general.



METHODS: The study was designed as a single-center retrospective study. By examining the records of victims of a plane crash transferred to the ED, AIS, ISS, TRISS and TPT were calculated on admission. The clinical severity of the patients was determined by a joint decision of five clinicians. The performances of the trauma scores on hospitalization, surgery, PTSD and PoTDs were compared. The study data were analyzed via the Mann-Whitney U test and descriptive statistical methods. Pearson's chi-square test was used for the comparison of qualitative data, and ROC analyses were employed to determine cutoff levels.



RESULTS: The AIS, ISS, and TRISS scores of the victims with an indication for hospitalization, calculated on admission to the ED, were significantly higher than those of the other victims (p = 0.001). In addition, TPT, AIS, ISS, and TRISS scores were significantly higher in hospitalized patients than in outpatients (p < 0.05). The cutoff levels for AIS and ISS were ≥ 1.50 and ≥ 4.50, respectively, while they were ≥ 123.5 min for TPT with regard to hospitalization decisions. The AIS, ISS, and TRISS scores calculated on admission for the patients who underwent surgery were significantly higher than those who did not (p = 0.001). Cutoff levels for AIS and ISS were ≥ 2.50 and ≥ 11.50, respectively, while they were ≥ 135.5 min for TPT with respect to the decision to operate on the victims.



CONCLUSIONS: It is expected that everyone who practices medicine be equipped to handle multiple casualties. As the number of people involved in mass casualties increases, diagnostic tools, workups such as laboratory and radiological studies, and prognostic markers such as trauma scores should be simpler and more user-friendly.

