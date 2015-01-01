SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sinyor M, Knipe D, Borges G, Ueda M, Pirkis J, Phillips MR, Gunnell D. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2021.1955784

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Emerging data from high and upper-middle-income countries indicate that suicide rates generally did not increase during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the pandemic's impact on suicide is complex. We discuss the nuances of this relationship, how it may evolve over time, and describe the specific steps that governments and societies must take to mitigate harm and prevent suicides in the late stages and aftermath of the pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; COVID-19; International COVID-19 Suicide Prevention Research Collaboration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print