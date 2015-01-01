Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Early intervention with appropriate first aid following burn injury improves clinical outcomes. Previous evidence suggests geographic remoteness may be a barrier to receiving appropriate burns first aid. This study investigated the prevalence of gold standard first aid in patients managed in Australian burn services and whether geographic remoteness was associated with receiving gold standard first aid.



DESIGN: Registry-based cohort study. SETTING: Binational clinical quality registry. PARTICIPANTS: Burn-injured patients admitted to a specialist Australian burn service. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Receiving gold standard first aid following a burn injury.



RESULTS: Approximately two-thirds of patients received gold standard first aid. Patients whose burns were sustained in very remote regions had a greater risk of receiving no first aid, compared to gold standard first aid, relative to patients who sustained their burn injuries in major cities.



CONCLUSIONS: Nearly two-thirds of patients received gold standard burns first aid following injury. However, patients who were injured in the most remote regions of Australia were at an increased risk of not receiving gold standard first aid treatment within 3 hours of injury. Further examination of factors contributing to poorer first aid standards in remote areas is required.

