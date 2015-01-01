|
Brooks D, Brooks R. Br. Paramed. J. 2021; 5(4): 18-24.
34421372
BACKGROUND: Ambulance personnel are frequently exposed to traumatic accidents, which makes them a high risk for poor mental health. High rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Symptoms (PTSS) have been found within ambulance personnel samples but no review has been completed to examine the factors that may be implicated in the development of these symptoms. This literature review provides an overview of the factors that predict PTSS in ambulance personnel.
PTSD; ambulance personnel; paramedic