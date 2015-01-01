Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ambulance personnel are frequently exposed to traumatic accidents, which makes them a high risk for poor mental health. High rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Symptoms (PTSS) have been found within ambulance personnel samples but no review has been completed to examine the factors that may be implicated in the development of these symptoms. This literature review provides an overview of the factors that predict PTSS in ambulance personnel.



METHODS: A systematic search strategy was conducted in April 2020 across the following four databases: PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, MEDLINE and Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL).



RESULTS: Eighteen papers were included in this review, and the predictive factors examined were grouped into four categories: coping style, personal factors, environmental factors and organisational factors.



CONCLUSIONS: An array of factors across the four categories were implicated in the development of PTSS, but these tended to be indicated in only one or two papers. Evidence was found to suggest that dysfunctional coping styles, reduced levels of some personality traits, proximity and nature of the critical incident and high levels of organisation stress can all lead to PTSS. Further research is needed to support the reliability of findings.

