Abstract

Plants belonging to the Ericaceae family, which grow endemically in some parts of the world, contain grayanotoxin, which causes fatal bradyarrhythmia and circulatory collapse. Mad honey, which comes from plants with grayanotoxin, has various uses, namely, as an aphrodisiac, as an alternative therapy for GI disorders such as peptic ulcer, dyspepsia, and gastritis, and as a treatment for hypertension. However, GI, neurological and cardiac side effects may arise from its ingestion due to the grayanotoxin contained by this type of honey. Cardiac rhythm disturbances, sinus bradycardia, and other life-threatening side effects can occur, especially atrioventricular (AV) block and nodal rhythms. In this article, we present five honey poisoning cases involving adults who were admitted to our ED. Notably, one of the patients was unresponsive to atropine, so a temporary pacemaker was inserted, after which the patient was moved to the coronary ICU. Meanwhile, the cardiac rhythm of the other cases returned to normal in the follow-up after atropine administration.

Language: en