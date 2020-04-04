|
Citation
|
Farhoudian A, Radfar SR, Mohaddes Ardabili H, Rafei P, Ebrahimi M, Khojasteh Zonoozi A, De Jong CAJ, Vahidi M, Yunesian M, Kouimtsidis C, Arunogiri S, Hansen H, Brady KT, Potenza MN, Baldacchino AM, Ekhtiari H. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e646206.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34421664
|
Abstract
|
Background and Aims: COVID-19 has infected more than 77 million people worldwide and impacted the lives of many more, with a particularly devastating impact on vulnerable populations, including people with substance use disorders (SUDs). Quarantines, travel bans, regulatory changes, social distancing, and "lockdown" measures have affected drug and alcohol supply chains and subsequently their availability, price, and use patterns, with possible downstream effects on presentations of SUDs and demand for treatment. Given the lack of multicentric epidemiologic studies, we conducted a rapid global survey within the International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) network in order to understand the status of substance-use patterns during the current pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; addiction; substance use disorder; behavioral addiction; global survey; illicit drug market