Abstract

Pandemics are natural disasters known as epidemics that spread rapidly across countries and affect large numbers of people worldwide. They have consequences at the micro- and macrosystemic levels and impose new rules, social habits, and mobilizations of different natures on the affected population (1). During these historical moments of stress, there is a significant amount of psychological suffering, increasing the incidence of fear, insecurity, anxiety disorders, depression, and suicide (2).



In some countries, such as Brazil and the USA (3), politicians saw an opportunity for individual or party promotion in the pandemic and began to act irresponsibly, which diverged from what the moment demanded of their position. They managed to challenge the credibility of science and organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), which play a decisive role in increasing the humanity's expectation and quality of life. Therefore, instead of maintaining the collective unit to face the disease, the population was divided. Part of the people maintained their reasoning, collaborating with the recommendations of the authorities, yet another only corroborated and followed the party guidelines (4).



In Brazil, dozens of people, including businessmen, health officers, governors, and mayors, are being investigated or responding to overpricing processes, fraud, and other misuse forms of resources that culminated in the collapse of the hospital network and high number of deaths. The most recent case occurred in Manaus, capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where patients were not only accumulated in the corridors due to lack of beds but also lacked oxygen. Horror scenes were broadcast by health professionals and residents asking for help, and family members of sick individuals carrying oxygen cylinders on their shoulders in an attempt to save their suffocating loved ones (5, 6).



This political and social instability scenario promotes fear, anguish, social instability, and worsening of existing psychiatric diseases. According to the WHO, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of people with depression in the Americas (5.8%) and with the highest prevalence of anxiety disorders ...

